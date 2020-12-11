Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Group RMC has paid $368 million, or $7442/sf, for the Capitol Square office building, with 494,487 square feet in downtown Columbus, Ohio The group bought the 26-story building, at 65 East...
Commercial Observer JBG Smith has sold the 25,500-square-foot Vienna Shopping Center in Vienna, Va, for $17 million, or $66667/sf The buyer was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal JBG, a Chevy Chase, Md, REIT, had owned the...
Commercial Observer Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on the 270-unit Modera Kirkwood Apartments in Arlington, Va The property, at 3415 Washington Blvd, will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as an outdoor...
Parkview Financial has provided $80 million of construction financing for the Uptown Newport residential condominium property that’s being planned for Newport Beach, Calif The luxury property, with 66 units at 4311-4321 Jamboree Road, near...
A venture of New Land Enterprises and Wiechmann Enterprises has lined up $8765 million of construction financing for the 259-unit Ascent luxury apartments in Milwaukee JLL Capital Markets arranged senior financing through Bank OZK and a mezzanine...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Core Spaces, a Chicago developer of student-housing properties, has acquired 45 acres at the University Mall in Tampa, Fla, where it plans to develop a 373-unit property with 887 beds The project, dubbed Hub Tampa, is...
Dwight Capital has provided $35 million of construction financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 198-unit Renaissance Apartments in Wilmington, NC The two-building property is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has originated $1161 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund MG Properties Group’s acquisition of Vue 22, a 451-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash As reported, the...
The 248,457-square-foot retail portion of 229 West 43rd St, the former New York Times building in Manhattan's Times Square area, has been appraised at a value of only $925 million That compares with a $470 million appraised value set four years ago...