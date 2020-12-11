Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Lincoln Property Co is expecting to break ground in the first quarter on a mixed-use project near Dallas’ Preston Center The Dallas developer is teaming with Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church to build the...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Bracken Development and Braintree Street Realty has filed plans to construct a mixed-use project in Boston The development will consist of a 12-story office and laboratory building and 97-unit apartment building...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Council approved plans to rezone the Special Flushing waterfront district in Queens, NY The vote cleared the way for a venture of F&T Group, Young Nian Group and United Construction and...
REBusiness Online Neyer Properties has sold the 134,000-square-foot industrial building at 3191 Railside Ave in Cincinnati to an undisclosed Spanish commercial real estate group for $29 million, or $21642/sf The building is fully leased to Amazoncom...
A venture of New Land Enterprises and Wiechmann Enterprises has lined up $8765 million of construction financing for the 259-unit Ascent luxury apartments in Milwaukee JLL Capital Markets arranged senior financing through Bank OZK and a mezzanine...
Multi Housing News Cityview has secured funding from opportunity zone investors for a $125 million apartment project with 296 units in Los Angeles The project, Adams & Grand, would be developed at 2528 South Grand Ave It was approved by city...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of First Industrial Realty Trust and Butters Construction has broken ground on the first phase of the First Park Miami industrial complex in Medley, Fla The business park is being built at the southwest...
Charlotte Business Journal FedEx has agreed to lease 641,500 square feet of industrial space at the Metrolina Park Building 6 that is currently under construction in Charlotte, NC The space being leased by the Memphis, Tenn, logistics company is...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Park Square Enterprises LLC has filed plans to build a 368-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer has proposed constructing the seven-building property on a 165-acre site near...