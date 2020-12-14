Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of the Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge has finalized plans to redevelop the Jackson Graham Building in Washington, DC The venture plans on investing $300 million on the redevelopment, which will include a mix of...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
Mesa West Capital has provided $1346 million of financing for the construction of CapRock Tropical Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The two-building property, at 5802 and 5902 East Tropical Parkway, is...
Commercial Observer JBG Smith has sold the 25,500-square-foot Vienna Shopping Center in Vienna, Va, for $17 million, or $66667/sf The buyer was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal JBG, a Chevy Chase, Md, REIT, had owned the...
Commercial Observer Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $58 million of financing against the 253-unit Whitney apartment property in Bethesda, Md A venture that includes Polinger Co of Chevy Chase, Md, owns the property at 7707...
Commercial Observer Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on the 270-unit Modera Kirkwood Apartments in Arlington, Va The property, at 3415 Washington Blvd, will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as an outdoor...
Parkview Financial has provided $80 million of construction financing for the Uptown Newport residential condominium property that’s being planned for Newport Beach, Calif The luxury property, with 66 units at 4311-4321 Jamboree Road, near...
Dallas Business Journal Lincoln Property Co is expecting to break ground in the first quarter on a mixed-use project near Dallas’ Preston Center The Dallas developer is teaming with Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church to build the...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Bracken Development and Braintree Street Realty has filed plans to construct a mixed-use project in Boston The development will consist of a 12-story office and laboratory building and 97-unit apartment building...