Bisnow The Matan Cos is planning to build six life-sciences properties with more than 2 million square feet in Montgomery County, Md The Frederick, Md, developer expects to deliver the first buildings in June The developments are being built on more...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
Mesa West Capital has provided $1346 million of financing for the construction of CapRock Tropical Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The two-building property, at 5802 and 5902 East Tropical Parkway, is...
Commercial Observer JBG Smith has sold the 25,500-square-foot Vienna Shopping Center in Vienna, Va, for $17 million, or $66667/sf The buyer was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal JBG, a Chevy Chase, Md, REIT, had owned the...
Commercial Observer Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $58 million of financing against the 253-unit Whitney apartment property in Bethesda, Md A venture that includes Polinger Co of Chevy Chase, Md, owns the property at 7707...
Commercial Observer Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on the 270-unit Modera Kirkwood Apartments in Arlington, Va The property, at 3415 Washington Blvd, will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as an outdoor...
Parkview Financial has provided $80 million of construction financing for the Uptown Newport residential condominium property that’s being planned for Newport Beach, Calif The luxury property, with 66 units at 4311-4321 Jamboree Road, near...
Dallas Business Journal Lincoln Property Co is expecting to break ground in the first quarter on a mixed-use project near Dallas’ Preston Center The Dallas developer is teaming with Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church to build the...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Bracken Development and Braintree Street Realty has filed plans to construct a mixed-use project in Boston The development will consist of a 12-story office and laboratory building and 97-unit apartment building...