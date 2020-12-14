Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has modified the $895 million mortgage against the 697-room Marriott Crystal Gateway hotel in Arlington, Va The loan is securitized through DB-UBS, 2011-LC1 It has been with...
Dallas CityBizList DLC Residential has sold Dolce Living Home Town, a 316-unit residential property in Fort Worth, Texas SPI Advisory bought the complex, which is at the north corner of State Highway 183 and Loop 820, for an undisclosed price Marcus...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s ban on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of January The restrictions, which have been in place since the middle of March, apply only to foreclosures and...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Carlyle Group and King Street Properties has sold three life-sciences buildings with 266,527 square feet in the Boston suburb of Framingham, Mass, for $151 million, or $56655/sf Oxford Properties Group bought the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group has secured a $59 million loan and a $14 million preferred equity investment for its 88,000-square-foot Shoppes at 82nd Street retail property in Queens, NY New York Community...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties has paid $279 million, or $29368/sf, for a 95,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the property, at 845 East 136th St, from a venture of AEW Global Real Estate...
Mesa West Capital has provided $1346 million of financing for the construction of CapRock Tropical Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The two-building property, at 5802 and 5902 East Tropical Parkway, is...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that owns the Renaissance Tower office building in Dallas has been hit with a foreclosure suit The 56-story property serves as collateral for $118 million of debt that was originated in 2017 News of the foreclosure...
REBusiness Online MSP Real Estate Inc has secured a $235 million loan against its 420,000-square-foot Mendota Heights Business Park in Mendota Heights, Minn, about 11 miles southeast of Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, developer was represented...