The venture that owns the Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Fla, which is encumbered by $1483 million of CMBS debt, has indicated that it won't pump any additional capital into the property and will cooperate in a foreclosure The financing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has modified the $895 million mortgage against the 697-room Marriott Crystal Gateway hotel in Arlington, Va The loan is securitized through DB-UBS, 2011-LC1 It has been with...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s ban on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of January The restrictions, which have been in place since the middle of March, apply only to foreclosures and...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group has secured a $59 million loan and a $14 million preferred equity investment for its 88,000-square-foot Shoppes at 82nd Street retail property in Queens, NY New York Community...
Mesa West Capital has provided $1346 million of financing for the construction of CapRock Tropical Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The two-building property, at 5802 and 5902 East Tropical Parkway, is...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that owns the Renaissance Tower office building in Dallas has been hit with a foreclosure suit The 56-story property serves as collateral for $118 million of debt that was originated in 2017 News of the foreclosure...
REBusiness Online MSP Real Estate Inc has secured a $235 million loan against its 420,000-square-foot Mendota Heights Business Park in Mendota Heights, Minn, about 11 miles southeast of Minneapolis The St Louis Park, Minn, developer was represented...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Group RMC has paid $368 million, or $7442/sf, for the Capitol Square office building, with 494,487 square feet in downtown Columbus, Ohio The group bought the 26-story building, at 65 East...