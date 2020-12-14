Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Schottenstein Real Estate sold the 124-unit Central Gardens Grand apartments in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $468 million, or about $377,419/unit An affiliate of L&L Holding Co acquired the property, which was...
South Florida Business Journal Olen Properties has paid $80 million, or about $357,143/unit, for the Hampton at Palm Beach Gardens, a 224-unit apartment property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex,...
South Florida Business Journal MTC Property Corp has sold the 184-unit Mosaic at Miramar Town Center residential property in Miramar, Fla, for $124 million, or about $673,913/unit The Melville, NY, company sold the property to affiliates of Abacus...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $1292 million, or $10254/sf, for a 126 million-square-foot industrial property in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz, Texas The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from...
Multi Housing News NorthMarq has provided $262 million of financing against the 138-unit Poplar Creek Club apartments in Brookfield, Wis The 10-year mortgage pays only interest for the first five years and amortizes over a 30-year schedule It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has modified the $895 million mortgage against the 697-room Marriott Crystal Gateway hotel in Arlington, Va The loan is securitized through DB-UBS, 2011-LC1 It has been with...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
Dallas CityBizList DLC Residential has sold Dolce Living Home Town, a 316-unit residential property in Fort Worth, Texas SPI Advisory bought the complex, which is at the north corner of State Highway 183 and Loop 820, for an undisclosed price Marcus...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s ban on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of January The restrictions, which have been in place since the middle of March, apply only to foreclosures and...