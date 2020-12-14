Log In or Subscribe to read more
The venture that owns the Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Fla, which is encumbered by $1483 million of CMBS debt, has indicated that it won't pump any additional capital into the property and will cooperate in a foreclosure The financing...
South Florida Business Journal Schottenstein Real Estate sold the 124-unit Central Gardens Grand apartments in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $468 million, or about $377,419/unit An affiliate of L&L Holding Co acquired the property, which was...
South Florida Business Journal MTC Property Corp has sold the 184-unit Mosaic at Miramar Town Center residential property in Miramar, Fla, for $124 million, or about $673,913/unit The Melville, NY, company sold the property to affiliates of Abacus...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $1292 million, or $10254/sf, for a 126 million-square-foot industrial property in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz, Texas The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
Dallas CityBizList DLC Residential has sold Dolce Living Home Town, a 316-unit residential property in Fort Worth, Texas SPI Advisory bought the complex, which is at the north corner of State Highway 183 and Loop 820, for an undisclosed price Marcus...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Carlyle Group and King Street Properties has sold three life-sciences buildings with 266,527 square feet in the Boston suburb of Framingham, Mass, for $151 million, or $56655/sf Oxford Properties Group bought the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group has secured a $59 million loan and a $14 million preferred equity investment for its 88,000-square-foot Shoppes at 82nd Street retail property in Queens, NY New York Community...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties has paid $279 million, or $29368/sf, for a 95,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the property, at 845 East 136th St, from a venture of AEW Global Real Estate...