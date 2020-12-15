Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal The Connor Group has purchased the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in Cary, NC, for $4944 million, or $206,000/unit Duck Pond Realty sold the four-story complex, which it had bought six years ago for $30...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodside Health bought the 49,708-square-foot office building at 7593 Boynton Beach Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $134 million, or about $26957/sf The Cleveland company acquired the 424-acre property...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Black Creek Group has acquired the 601,417-square-foot industrial building at 2020 Piper Ranch Road in San Diego The Denver investment manager bought the 17-year-old building from Morgan Stanley, which was represented in the sale by Cushman &...
Dallas Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has bought a 540,000-square-foot logistics center in Fort Worth, Texas The Boston company purchased the industrial property, at 5100 Liberty Way, from Tech Data Corp of Clearwater, Fla Terms of the deal...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint has bought a 120,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Mansfield, Texas MAG Capital Partners sold the six-building property, which sits on 756 acres at 601 Airport Drive, and was represented in the...
The venture that owns the Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Fla, which is encumbered by $1483 million of CMBS debt, has indicated that it won't pump any additional capital into the property and will cooperate in a foreclosure The financing...
South Florida Business Journal Schottenstein Real Estate sold the 124-unit Central Gardens Grand apartments in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $468 million, or about $377,419/unit An affiliate of L&L Holding Co acquired the property, which was...
South Florida Business Journal Olen Properties has paid $80 million, or about $357,143/unit, for the Hampton at Palm Beach Gardens, a 224-unit apartment property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex,...