The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Dallas Morning News Endeavor Real Estate Group wants to build a 19-story mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed building the project on a one-half block site at Boll Street and McKinney...
Bisnow The Matan Cos is planning to build six life-sciences properties with more than 2 million square feet in Montgomery County, Md The Frederick, Md, developer expects to deliver the first buildings in June The developments are being built on more...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge has finalized plans to redevelop the Jackson Graham Building in Washington, DC The venture plans on investing $300 million on the redevelopment, which will include a mix of...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s ban on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of January The restrictions, which have been in place since the middle of March, apply only to foreclosures and...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Carlyle Group and King Street Properties has sold three life-sciences buildings with 266,527 square feet in the Boston suburb of Framingham, Mass, for $151 million, or $56655/sf Oxford Properties Group bought the...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties has paid $279 million, or $29368/sf, for a 95,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the property, at 845 East 136th St, from a venture of AEW Global Real Estate...
Mesa West Capital has provided $1346 million of financing for the construction of CapRock Tropical Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The two-building property, at 5802 and 5902 East Tropical Parkway, is...