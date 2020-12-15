Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal The Davis Cos is planning to add four floors totaling 330,600 square feet to an existing three-story office and research and development building in Boston The local developer also plans to add 174 parking spaces to the...
Dallas Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has bought a 540,000-square-foot logistics center in Fort Worth, Texas The Boston company purchased the industrial property, at 5100 Liberty Way, from Tech Data Corp of Clearwater, Fla Terms of the deal...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint has bought a 120,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Mansfield, Texas MAG Capital Partners sold the six-building property, which sits on 756 acres at 601 Airport Drive, and was represented in the...
Bisnow The Matan Cos is planning to build six life-sciences properties with more than 2 million square feet in Montgomery County, Md The Frederick, Md, developer expects to deliver the first buildings in June The developments are being built on more...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge has finalized plans to redevelop the Jackson Graham Building in Washington, DC The venture plans on investing $300 million on the redevelopment, which will include a mix of...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
Dallas CityBizList DLC Residential has sold Dolce Living Home Town, a 316-unit residential property in Fort Worth, Texas SPI Advisory bought the complex, which is at the north corner of State Highway 183 and Loop 820, for an undisclosed price Marcus...
Mesa West Capital has provided $1346 million of financing for the construction of CapRock Tropical Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in North Las Vegas The two-building property, at 5802 and 5902 East Tropical Parkway, is...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that owns the Renaissance Tower office building in Dallas has been hit with a foreclosure suit The 56-story property serves as collateral for $118 million of debt that was originated in 2017 News of the foreclosure...