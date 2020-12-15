Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Lifestyle Communities has secured a $178 million loan for its acquisition of a multifamily portfolio with 275 units in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio Pembrook Capital Management provided the loan The seller of the...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Cymbal Development has lined up $60 million of construction financing from 3650 REIT for the construction of Oasis Pointe, a 301-unit apartment property with a 19-slip boat club and structured parking in Dania Beach, Fla The loan pays a fixed coupon...
The venture that owns the Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Fla, which is encumbered by $1483 million of CMBS debt, has indicated that it won't pump any additional capital into the property and will cooperate in a foreclosure The financing...
Multi Housing News NorthMarq has provided $262 million of financing against the 138-unit Poplar Creek Club apartments in Brookfield, Wis The 10-year mortgage pays only interest for the first five years and amortizes over a 30-year schedule It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has modified the $895 million mortgage against the 697-room Marriott Crystal Gateway hotel in Arlington, Va The loan is securitized through DB-UBS, 2011-LC1 It has been with...
Multi Housing News SummerHill Apartment Communities has acquired the 116-unit Meadowood Apartments in Mountain View, Calif, for $81 million, or $698,275/unit The San Ramon, Calif, company plans to demolish the property and replace it with 115...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s ban on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of January The restrictions, which have been in place since the middle of March, apply only to foreclosures and...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group has secured a $59 million loan and a $14 million preferred equity investment for its 88,000-square-foot Shoppes at 82nd Street retail property in Queens, NY New York Community...