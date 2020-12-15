Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal The Connor Group has purchased the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in Cary, NC, for $4944 million, or $206,000/unit Duck Pond Realty sold the four-story complex, which it had bought six years ago for $30...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodside Health bought the 49,708-square-foot office building at 7593 Boynton Beach Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $134 million, or about $26957/sf The Cleveland company acquired the 424-acre property...
Charlotte Business Journal The Seminole Tribe of Florida has paid $65 million, or about $273,109/unit, for the Alexan Optimist Park, a 238-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The tribe acquired the property, at 1009 North Caldwell St, from its...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Black Creek Group has acquired the 601,417-square-foot industrial building at 2020 Piper Ranch Road in San Diego The Denver investment manager bought the 17-year-old building from Morgan Stanley, which was represented in the sale by Cushman &...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint has bought a 120,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Mansfield, Texas MAG Capital Partners sold the six-building property, which sits on 756 acres at 601 Airport Drive, and was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News Endeavor Real Estate Group wants to build a 19-story mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed building the project on a one-half block site at Boll Street and McKinney...
The venture that owns the Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Fla, which is encumbered by $1483 million of CMBS debt, has indicated that it won't pump any additional capital into the property and will cooperate in a foreclosure The financing...
South Florida Business Journal Schottenstein Real Estate sold the 124-unit Central Gardens Grand apartments in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $468 million, or about $377,419/unit An affiliate of L&L Holding Co acquired the property, which was...