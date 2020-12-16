Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Premier LogiTech has signed a long-term lease for 178,984 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The company, a provider of integrated technology and logistics solutions, is taking its space at...
Dallas Business Journal Manna Pro Products LLC has agreed to fully lease a 250,000-square-foot warehouse in West Dallas The Chesterfield, Mo, pet-food maker is taking its space at 4105 Rock Quarry Road, which is part of the Pinnacle Industrial...
The Real Deal TF Cornerstone has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties with 1,387 units in Queens, NY Plans call for a 575-unit building at 55-01 Second St and an 812-unit structure at 2-10 54th Ave The buildings will sit next to each...
Boston Business Journal The Davis Cos is planning to add four floors totaling 330,600 square feet to an existing three-story office and research and development building in Boston The local developer also plans to add 174 parking spaces to the...
Dallas Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has bought a 540,000-square-foot logistics center in Fort Worth, Texas The Boston company purchased the industrial property, at 5100 Liberty Way, from Tech Data Corp of Clearwater, Fla Terms of the deal...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint has bought a 120,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Mansfield, Texas MAG Capital Partners sold the six-building property, which sits on 756 acres at 601 Airport Drive, and was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News Endeavor Real Estate Group wants to build a 19-story mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed building the project on a one-half block site at Boll Street and McKinney...
Bisnow The Matan Cos is planning to build six life-sciences properties with more than 2 million square feet in Montgomery County, Md The Frederick, Md, developer expects to deliver the first buildings in June The developments are being built on more...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge has finalized plans to redevelop the Jackson Graham Building in Washington, DC The venture plans on investing $300 million on the redevelopment, which will include a mix of...