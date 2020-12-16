Log In or Subscribe to read more
Paul Bayer is retiring as National Retail Properties Inc’s chief investment officer, effective Dec 31 Bayer joined the Orlando, Fla, REIT in September 1999 as vice president of leasing and took over as chief investment officer in 2010...
Benjamin W Schall, president and chief executive of Seritage Growth Properties, the property owner that Sears Holdings Corp had spun off in 2015, is resigning, effective mid-January He’s taking the post of president of AvalonBay Communities...
Tim Leonhard, senior managing director of JLL and head of its affordable-housing group, has joined Berkadia as senior managing director At JLL, Leonhard, a 22-year mortgage industry veteran, had led a team that closed more than $21 billion of loans...
Mike Lafitte, global chief executive of real estate investments at CBRE, will assume the additional post of chief executive of CBRE’s Trammell Crow Co development operation He’ll be replacing Matt Khourie, Trammell Crow’s current...
Howard Hughes Corp has named David O’Reilly chief executive and L Jay Cross its president O’Reilly had been the Dallas company’s president since June and interim chief executive since September, following the retirement of Paul...
Joseph Macnow, who has been with Vornado Realty Trust for 39 years, is stepping down as chief financial officer, effective at the end of the year Macnow, who is 75, had joined Vornado in 1981 and has served in senior financial positions, including...
StepStone Real Estate has named Margaret McKnight partner, focusing on advisory, secondaries and co-investments McNight joined the San Francisco investment manager, which provides liquidity to investors in real estate funds and other investment...
Todd Hartman, who was senior vice president of Ivanhoe Cambridge’s US western region, has joined Corporate Office Properties Trust as chief operating officer and executive vice president, effective Nov 30 The 25-year industry veteran is...
Dwight Capital has hired Ryan Miles as its chief LEAN/Healthcare loan underwriter Miles joins the New York lender, the most-active and dedicated US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, lender in the country, from Lancaster Pollard of...