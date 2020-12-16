Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online CBRE has arranged $69 million of financing against four industrial properties with 991,634 square feet in Nevada, California and Arizona The 20-year loan pays a coupon of 213 percent Moulton Co owns the portfolio, which is fully...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 75 miles north of New York City, has been appraised at a value of only $686 million That...
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 181-unit Palo Alto Commons seniors-housing property in Palo Alto, Calif The seven-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, includes a period in which only interest...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $817 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 342-unit Draper apartment complex in Chicago’s uptown neighborhood The loan has a 12-year term and requires only interest payments for the first six years It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $358 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Connor Group’s purchase of the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of...
REBusiness Online Lifestyle Communities has secured a $178 million loan for its acquisition of a multifamily portfolio with 275 units in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio Pembrook Capital Management provided the loan The seller of the...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Cymbal Development has lined up $60 million of construction financing from 3650 REIT for the construction of Oasis Pointe, a 301-unit apartment property with a 19-slip boat club and structured parking in Dania Beach, Fla The loan pays a fixed coupon...