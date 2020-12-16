Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vanbarton Group has taken control of the former 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan that closed in September The New York investment firm had provided a mezzanine loan against the property, at 84 William St, and conducted a...
RENTVcom TA Realty has paid $266 million, or $32087/sf for the 82,900-square-foot industrial property at 2144 Oakland Road in San Jose, Calif The Boston investment manager bought the property from Panattoni Development Co, which was represented by...
SAFCO Capital Corp has paid $159 million, or $25153/sf, for the Paramount Business Park, with 63,214 square feet of industrial space in Compton, Calif The Los Angeles developer bought the two-building property, at 6319-6421 East Alondra Blvd, from a...
Blackstone Group has agreed to pay $345 billion, or $1,500/sf, for 13 life-sciences properties with 23 million square feet in Cambridge, Mass, Baltimore and Philadelphia The New York investment manager is buying the portfolio from Brookfield Asset...
Triangle Business Journal The Connor Group has purchased the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in Cary, NC, for $4944 million, or $206,000/unit Duck Pond Realty sold the four-story complex, which it had bought six years ago for $30...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodside Health bought the 49,708-square-foot office building at 7593 Boynton Beach Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $134 million, or about $26957/sf The Cleveland company acquired the 424-acre property...
Charlotte Business Journal The Seminole Tribe of Florida has paid $65 million, or about $273,109/unit, for the Alexan Optimist Park, a 238-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The tribe acquired the property, at 1009 North Caldwell St, from its...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Black Creek Group has acquired the 601,417-square-foot industrial building at 2020 Piper Ranch Road in San Diego The Denver investment manager bought the 17-year-old building from Morgan Stanley, which was represented in the sale by Cushman &...