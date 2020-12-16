Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Manna Pro Products LLC has agreed to fully lease a 250,000-square-foot warehouse in West Dallas The Chesterfield, Mo, pet-food maker is taking its space at 4105 Rock Quarry Road, which is part of the Pinnacle Industrial...
Dallas Business Journal Longbow Interests LLC is developing a three-building warehouse property with about 270,000 square feet in Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The industrial complex is being built at the southeast corner of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The practice of working from home that has become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a huge outflow of apartment renters from certain large cities in the United States, causing a...
Dallas Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has bought a 540,000-square-foot logistics center in Fort Worth, Texas The Boston company purchased the industrial property, at 5100 Liberty Way, from Tech Data Corp of Clearwater, Fla Terms of the deal...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint has bought a 120,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Mansfield, Texas MAG Capital Partners sold the six-building property, which sits on 756 acres at 601 Airport Drive, and was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News Endeavor Real Estate Group wants to build a 19-story mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed building the project on a one-half block site at Boll Street and McKinney...
Dallas CityBizList DLC Residential has sold Dolce Living Home Town, a 316-unit residential property in Fort Worth, Texas SPI Advisory bought the complex, which is at the north corner of State Highway 183 and Loop 820, for an undisclosed price Marcus...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s ban on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of January The restrictions, which have been in place since the middle of March, apply only to foreclosures and...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that owns the Renaissance Tower office building in Dallas has been hit with a foreclosure suit The 56-story property serves as collateral for $118 million of debt that was originated in 2017 News of the foreclosure...