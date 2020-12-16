Log In or Subscribe to read more
SAFCO Capital Corp has paid $159 million, or $25153/sf, for the Paramount Business Park, with 63,214 square feet of industrial space in Compton, Calif The Los Angeles developer bought the two-building property, at 6319-6421 East Alondra Blvd, from a...
Blackstone Group has agreed to pay $345 billion, or $1,500/sf, for 13 life-sciences properties with 23 million square feet in Cambridge, Mass, Baltimore and Philadelphia The New York investment manager is buying the portfolio from Brookfield Asset...
Triangle Business Journal The Connor Group has purchased the 240-unit Reserve at Cary Park apartment property in Cary, NC, for $4944 million, or $206,000/unit Duck Pond Realty sold the four-story complex, which it had bought six years ago for $30...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodside Health bought the 49,708-square-foot office building at 7593 Boynton Beach Blvd in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $134 million, or about $26957/sf The Cleveland company acquired the 424-acre property...
Charlotte Business Journal The Seminole Tribe of Florida has paid $65 million, or about $273,109/unit, for the Alexan Optimist Park, a 238-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The tribe acquired the property, at 1009 North Caldwell St, from its...
The Real Deal Nahla Capital has taken control of the 48-unit Vitre residential condominium development in Manhattan The New York company had provided a mezzanine loan against the 21-story property, which was developed by Wonder Works Construction...
Black Creek Group has acquired the 601,417-square-foot industrial building at 2020 Piper Ranch Road in San Diego The Denver investment manager bought the 17-year-old building from Morgan Stanley, which was represented in the sale by Cushman &...
Dallas Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has bought a 540,000-square-foot logistics center in Fort Worth, Texas The Boston company purchased the industrial property, at 5100 Liberty Way, from Tech Data Corp of Clearwater, Fla Terms of the deal...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint has bought a 120,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Mansfield, Texas MAG Capital Partners sold the six-building property, which sits on 756 acres at 601 Airport Drive, and was represented in the...