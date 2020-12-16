Log In or Subscribe to read more
Institutional investors increased their target allocation to commercial real estate this year to 106 percent from 105 percent in 2019 and are now 170 basis points higher than they were 12 years ago But they largely remain under-allocated to the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group has secured a $59 million loan and a $14 million preferred equity investment for its 88,000-square-foot Shoppes at 82nd Street retail property in Queens, NY New York Community...
Only $85 billion of hotels changed hands during the first 10 months of the year, according to Real Capital Analytics That was down 71 percent from last year - and $49 billion of this year's volume took place before the coronavirus pandemic struck in...
Healthpeak Properties Inc has acquired a 922 percent stake in the Cambridge Discovery Park life-sciences complex in Cambridge, Mass, in a deal that values the 607,600-square-foot property at $720 million, or $1,185/sf The Irvine, Calif, REIT bought...
Turner Impact Capital has raised more than $350 million for its second commingled fund, giving it the capacity to make some $125 billion of investments in affordable-housing properties The Santa Monica, Calif, company was founded in 2014 by Bobby...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
Spear Street Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in the Arborcrest Corporate Campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell, Pa, in a deal valuing the 855,600-square-foot complex at $225 million, or nearly $263/sf The San Francisco investment...
Commercial Observer All Year Management has stopped making payments on its corporate bonds that trade on Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, putting the Brooklyn, NY, developer in default of its obligations The payment suspension follows All...
Breakthrough Properties, which was formed last year by a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, has completed raising more than $1 billion for a commingled fund and co-investments that would be used to fund the development and...