Bell Partners has paid $1572 million for two apartment properties with a combined 420 units that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Westford, Mass The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the properties from the Hanover Co of...
Philadelphia Business Journal Six Acre Capital plans on constructing a 110-unit apartment property in Philadelphia The New York developer bought the project’s development site, at 1525 North American St, for $38 million from Streamline, a...
Bisnow A venture of the IDI Group and Boosalis Properties is developing a mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va The development will be built in several phases during the next five to 10 years on a 19-acre site at the intersection of State Route 1 and...
Knighthead Funding has provided $273 million of financing for the construction of the Views at Chase Creek, a 228-unit apartment property in Huntsville, Ala The property, at 248 Old Glory Road, is being developed by Chase Creek Holdings of...
Crain’s New York Business National Grid is looking to sell a 16-acre development site in Brooklyn, NY The property, at 2731 West 12th St, can house a building with about 15 million square feet that could be used as a manufacturing facility,...
The Real Deal The Chetrit family is planning to construct a 238-unit apartment property in Manhattan The 28-story building, at 619 152nd St in the borough’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood, will also have 12,000 square feet of community space,...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development is planning to construct a 301-unit apartment building in Queens, NY The 19-story property, at 43-14 Queens St, will include about 28,000 square feet of commercial space It will sit next to...
Greystone has provided $5456 million of financing under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 223(f) program for the 360-unit Camden at Bloomingdale apartment property in Bloomingdale, Ill The loan allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has sold three office buildings totaling 304,323 square feet in the Crossroads Business Park in Plantation, Fla, for $7842 million, or about $25769/sf C-III Capital Partners of Irving, Texas,...