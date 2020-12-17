Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of the Donaldson Group, Declaration Partners and a fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $84 million, or $216,495/unit, for the 388-unit Fairmont Gardens Apartments in Annandale, Va Capital Investment Advisors of Alexandria, Va,...
Rreef Property Trust has paid $1225 million, or $351,002/unit, for the 349-unit Maxwell on 66th apartment property in Phoenix The non-traded REIT bought the 11-building property, at 6611 East Mayo Blvd, from JLB Partners of Dallas in a deal brokered...
Knighthead Funding has provided $273 million of financing for the construction of the Views at Chase Creek, a 228-unit apartment property in Huntsville, Ala The property, at 248 Old Glory Road, is being developed by Chase Creek Holdings of...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $62 million, or $8617/sf, for the Whitestown Distribution Center, a two-building industrial property with 719,486 square feet in Indianapolis The complex is comprised of the 440,056-sf building at 5102 East 500...
San Diego Business Journal Prism Multifamily Group has paid $235 million, or $183,593/unit, for the 128-unit Lakehouse Apartments in Lake Elsinore, Calif, midway between Los Angeles and San Diego The Toronto advisory firm purchased the property from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is building a 315-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood The developer recently paid $76 million for the project’s 36-acre development site, which is next to...
Greystone has provided $5456 million of financing under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 223(f) program for the 360-unit Camden at Bloomingdale apartment property in Bloomingdale, Ill The loan allowed the...
A venture involving MC Real Estate Partners has paid $106 million, or $1,134/sf, for 1000 F St NW, a 93,465-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The New York investment manager, formed last year by Andy Nathan and Steve...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has sold three office buildings totaling 304,323 square feet in the Crossroads Business Park in Plantation, Fla, for $7842 million, or about $25769/sf C-III Capital Partners of Irving, Texas,...