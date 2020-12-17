Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Peak Capital Partners has paid $53 million, or $148,045/unit, for the 358-unit Parkland at Orange Park apartment property in Orange Park, Fla, a suburb of Jacksonville, Fla The Provo, Utah, real estate...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Summit Development has broken ground on a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage distribution facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the property on a 29-acre site at 2800 Cedardale Road, across from an...
Dallas Morning News BSR REIT has bought the 330-unit Satori Frisco apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Little Rock, Ark, REIT bought the four-story complex, at 11900 Research Road, from its developer, Davis Development of...
RK Properties has paid $695 million, or $248,214/unit, for the 280-unit Novel Research Park apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Long Beach, Calif, investment manager, which specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts, bought the property...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development has proposed building a four-story apartment project with 357 units in Austin, Texas The property is being planned for a 963-acre development site next to the Lakeline train stop It will include 7,000 square...
Houston Business Journal PSS Industrial Group has signed a lease for 200,824 square feet in Houston The company, a supplier of maintenance, repair and operations supplies to the energy industry, will occupy its space at 10507 Ella Blvd in the Ella...
Dallas Business Journal Premier LogiTech has signed a long-term lease for 178,984 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The company, a provider of integrated technology and logistics solutions, is taking its space at...
Dallas Business Journal Manna Pro Products LLC has agreed to fully lease a 250,000-square-foot warehouse in West Dallas The Chesterfield, Mo, pet-food maker is taking its space at 4105 Rock Quarry Road, which is part of the Pinnacle Industrial...
Dallas Business Journal Longbow Interests LLC is developing a three-building warehouse property with about 270,000 square feet in Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The industrial complex is being built at the southeast corner of...