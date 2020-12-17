Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal An unidentified Southern California company has acquired a 168,725-square-foot industrial building at 1015 Hayden Drive in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas A North Texas-based company was the seller The sales price was...
RK Properties has paid $695 million, or $248,214/unit, for the 280-unit Novel Research Park apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Long Beach, Calif, investment manager, which specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts, bought the property...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $41 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 160-unit Plaza at Moanalua seniors-housing property in Honolulu The loan, which has a 10-year term, requires only interest payments for the first five years, then it...
REBusiness Online CBRE has arranged $69 million of financing against four industrial properties with 991,634 square feet in Nevada, California and Arizona The 20-year loan pays a coupon of 213 percent Moulton Co owns the portfolio, which is fully...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 75 miles north of New York City, has been appraised at a value of only $686 million That...
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...
The Real Deal Vanbarton Group has taken control of the former 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan that closed in September The New York investment firm had provided a mezzanine loan against the property, at 84 William St, and conducted a...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 181-unit Palo Alto Commons seniors-housing property in Palo Alto, Calif The seven-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, includes a period in which only interest...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $817 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 342-unit Draper apartment complex in Chicago’s uptown neighborhood The loan has a 12-year term and requires only interest payments for the first six years It...