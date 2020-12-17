Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal An unidentified Southern California company has acquired a 168,725-square-foot industrial building at 1015 Hayden Drive in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas A North Texas-based company was the seller The sales price was...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Summit Development has broken ground on a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage distribution facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the property on a 29-acre site at 2800 Cedardale Road, across from an...
Crain’s Chicago Business Rebel Hospitality is planning a 176-room hotel at 3440 Broadway in Chicago at a cost of $35 million The Chicago developer acquired the seven-story property’s development site two years ago and this week filed an...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development has proposed building a four-story apartment project with 357 units in Austin, Texas The property is being planned for a 963-acre development site next to the Lakeline train stop It will include 7,000 square...
Houston Business Journal PSS Industrial Group has signed a lease for 200,824 square feet in Houston The company, a supplier of maintenance, repair and operations supplies to the energy industry, will occupy its space at 10507 Ella Blvd in the Ella...
Dallas Business Journal Premier LogiTech has signed a long-term lease for 178,984 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The company, a provider of integrated technology and logistics solutions, is taking its space at...
Dallas Business Journal Manna Pro Products LLC has agreed to fully lease a 250,000-square-foot warehouse in West Dallas The Chesterfield, Mo, pet-food maker is taking its space at 4105 Rock Quarry Road, which is part of the Pinnacle Industrial...
Dallas Business Journal Longbow Interests LLC is developing a three-building warehouse property with about 270,000 square feet in Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The industrial complex is being built at the southeast corner of...
The Real Deal TF Cornerstone has filed plans to build a pair of apartment properties with 1,387 units in Queens, NY Plans call for a 575-unit building at 55-01 Second St and an 812-unit structure at 2-10 54th Ave The buildings will sit next to each...