Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business National Grid is looking to sell a 16-acre development site in Brooklyn, NY The property, at 2731 West 12th St, can house a building with about 15 million square feet that could be used as a manufacturing facility,...
The Real Deal The Chetrit family is planning to construct a 238-unit apartment property in Manhattan The 28-story building, at 619 152nd St in the borough’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood, will also have 12,000 square feet of community space,...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Summit Development has broken ground on a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage distribution facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the property on a 29-acre site at 2800 Cedardale Road, across from an...
Dallas Morning News BSR REIT has bought the 330-unit Satori Frisco apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Little Rock, Ark, REIT bought the four-story complex, at 11900 Research Road, from its developer, Davis Development of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Rebel Hospitality is planning a 176-room hotel at 3440 Broadway in Chicago at a cost of $35 million The Chicago developer acquired the seven-story property’s development site two years ago and this week filed an...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development has proposed building a four-story apartment project with 357 units in Austin, Texas The property is being planned for a 963-acre development site next to the Lakeline train stop It will include 7,000 square...
Dallas Business Journal Longbow Interests LLC is developing a three-building warehouse property with about 270,000 square feet in Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The industrial complex is being built at the southeast corner of...
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...
The Real Deal Vanbarton Group has taken control of the former 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan that closed in September The New York investment firm had provided a mezzanine loan against the property, at 84 William St, and conducted a...