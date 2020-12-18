Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Ivy Realty has paid $315 million for a hotel development site at 338 West 39th St in Manhattan The Greenwich, Conn, company bought the property from McSam Hotel Group The site sits between Eighth and Ninth avenues in...
Crain’s New York Business ELO Organization has paid $110 million, or $91067/sf, for the 120,790-square-foot office building at 15 West 47th St in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from a venture of the Sioni Group and Eli...
Dallas Morning News Duke Realty Corp has filed plans to develop a distribution building with more than 430,000 square feet in Wilmer, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Indianapolis REIT is developing...
Philadelphia Business Journal Six Acre Capital plans on constructing a 110-unit apartment property in Philadelphia The New York developer bought the project’s development site, at 1525 North American St, for $38 million from Streamline, a...
Bisnow A venture of the IDI Group and Boosalis Properties is developing a mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va The development will be built in several phases during the next five to 10 years on a 19-acre site at the intersection of State Route 1 and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is building a 315-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood The developer recently paid $76 million for the project’s 36-acre development site, which is next to...
Crain’s New York Business National Grid is looking to sell a 16-acre development site in Brooklyn, NY The property, at 2731 West 12th St, can house a building with about 15 million square feet that could be used as a manufacturing facility,...
The Real Deal The Chetrit family is planning to construct a 238-unit apartment property in Manhattan The 28-story building, at 619 152nd St in the borough’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood, will also have 12,000 square feet of community space,...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development is planning to construct a 301-unit apartment building in Queens, NY The 19-story property, at 43-14 Queens St, will include about 28,000 square feet of commercial space It will sit next to...