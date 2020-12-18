Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 81 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties it owned through its Cabot Industrial Core Fund for $875 million to AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets The sale marks the first portfolio sale for...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $902 million for two apartment properties with a total of 560 units in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the properties from Bascom Arizona Ventures It paid $477 million, or $165,625/unit, for...
Kenson Ventures has paid $55 million, or $1,173/sf, for 634 Second St, a 46,872-square-foot office building in San Francisco The Palo Alto, Calif, company bought the property from Thor Equities of New York, and has assumed a $30 million CMBS loan...
Crain’s New York Business Ivy Realty has paid $315 million for a hotel development site at 338 West 39th St in Manhattan The Greenwich, Conn, company bought the property from McSam Hotel Group The site sits between Eighth and Ninth avenues in...
Crain’s New York Business ELO Organization has paid $110 million, or $91067/sf, for the 120,790-square-foot office building at 15 West 47th St in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from a venture of the Sioni Group and Eli...
Dallas Morning News Duke Realty Corp has filed plans to develop a distribution building with more than 430,000 square feet in Wilmer, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Indianapolis REIT is developing...
Multi Housing News A venture of R&V Management and Wermers Properties have sold the 240-unit Enclave at Arrowhead apartment complex in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, Ariz, to an undisclosed buyer for $63 million, or $262,500/unit The two...
Macerich Co has injected $100 million of equity to pay down a $3005 million loan, provided by a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, against the Fashion District retail property in downtown Philadelphia The action means Macerich, of Santa...
Westcore has paid $201 million, or $5743/sf, for the 350,000-square-foot industrial park at 1515 Navy Drive in Stockton, Calif The San Diego investor bought the property from Klein Brothers Holdings of Stockton in a deal brokered by Colliers...