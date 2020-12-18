Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Ivy Realty has paid $315 million for a hotel development site at 338 West 39th St in Manhattan The Greenwich, Conn, company bought the property from McSam Hotel Group The site sits between Eighth and Ninth avenues in...
Commercial Observer Monadnock Construction is planning to build a 100,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY, where the affordable-housing developer will house its headquarters The six-story building will rise beneath the elevated F and G...
Dallas Morning News Draper and Kramer Inc has acquired the 121-unit Adriatica Senior Living property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 375 Adriatica Parkway, is next to the St...
Philadelphia Business Journal Six Acre Capital plans on constructing a 110-unit apartment property in Philadelphia The New York developer bought the project’s development site, at 1525 North American St, for $38 million from Streamline, a...
Bisnow A venture of the IDI Group and Boosalis Properties is developing a mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va The development will be built in several phases during the next five to 10 years on a 19-acre site at the intersection of State Route 1 and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is building a 315-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood The developer recently paid $76 million for the project’s 36-acre development site, which is next to...
Crain’s New York Business National Grid is looking to sell a 16-acre development site in Brooklyn, NY The property, at 2731 West 12th St, can house a building with about 15 million square feet that could be used as a manufacturing facility,...
The Real Deal The Chetrit family is planning to construct a 238-unit apartment property in Manhattan The 28-story building, at 619 152nd St in the borough’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood, will also have 12,000 square feet of community space,...
Crain’s New York Business Rockrose Development is planning to construct a 301-unit apartment building in Queens, NY The 19-story property, at 43-14 Queens St, will include about 28,000 square feet of commercial space It will sit next to...