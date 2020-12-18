Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal TJMaxx has agreed to fully lease a 205,306-square-foot distribution facility in Jessup, Md The industrial property is part of the 853,520-sf Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center, at 7600 Assateague Drive, which is owned by...
Baltimore Business Journal Laxmi Hotels Group has filed plans to convert a vacant office building in Oxon Hill, Md, into a 100-room hotel The Charlotte, NC, hospitality company bought the property two years ago for about $4 million The five-story...
Crain’s New York Business Ivy Realty has paid $315 million for a hotel development site at 338 West 39th St in Manhattan The Greenwich, Conn, company bought the property from McSam Hotel Group The site sits between Eighth and Ninth avenues in...
Commercial Observer Monadnock Construction is planning to build a 100,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY, where the affordable-housing developer will house its headquarters The six-story building will rise beneath the elevated F and G...
Dallas Morning News Duke Realty Corp has filed plans to develop a distribution building with more than 430,000 square feet in Wilmer, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Indianapolis REIT is developing...
Philadelphia Business Journal Six Acre Capital plans on constructing a 110-unit apartment property in Philadelphia The New York developer bought the project’s development site, at 1525 North American St, for $38 million from Streamline, a...
Bisnow A venture of the Donaldson Group, Declaration Partners and a fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $84 million, or $216,495/unit, for the 388-unit Fairmont Gardens Apartments in Annandale, Va Capital Investment Advisors of Alexandria, Va,...
Bisnow A venture of the IDI Group and Boosalis Properties is developing a mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va The development will be built in several phases during the next five to 10 years on a 19-acre site at the intersection of State Route 1 and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is building a 315-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood The developer recently paid $76 million for the project’s 36-acre development site, which is next to...