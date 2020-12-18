Log In or Subscribe to read more
Macerich Co has injected $100 million of equity to pay down a $3005 million loan, provided by a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, against the Fashion District retail property in downtown Philadelphia The action means Macerich, of Santa...
Bell Partners has paid $1572 million for two apartment properties with a combined 420 units that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Westford, Mass The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the properties from the Hanover Co of...
Knighthead Funding has provided $273 million of financing for the construction of the Views at Chase Creek, a 228-unit apartment property in Huntsville, Ala The property, at 248 Old Glory Road, is being developed by Chase Creek Holdings of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is building a 315-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood The developer recently paid $76 million for the project’s 36-acre development site, which is next to...
Greystone has provided $5456 million of financing under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 223(f) program for the 360-unit Camden at Bloomingdale apartment property in Bloomingdale, Ill The loan allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Peak Capital Partners has paid $53 million, or $148,045/unit, for the 358-unit Parkland at Orange Park apartment property in Orange Park, Fla, a suburb of Jacksonville, Fla The Provo, Utah, real estate...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $41 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 160-unit Plaza at Moanalua seniors-housing property in Honolulu The loan, which has a 10-year term, requires only interest payments for the first five years, then it...
REBusiness Online CBRE has arranged $69 million of financing against four industrial properties with 991,634 square feet in Nevada, California and Arizona The 20-year loan pays a coupon of 213 percent Moulton Co owns the portfolio, which is fully...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 75 miles north of New York City, has been appraised at a value of only $686 million That...