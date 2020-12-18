Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 81 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties it owned through its Cabot Industrial Core Fund for $875 million to AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets The sale marks the first portfolio sale for...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $902 million for two apartment properties with a total of 560 units in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the properties from Bascom Arizona Ventures It paid $477 million, or $165,625/unit, for...
Crain’s New York Business Ivy Realty has paid $315 million for a hotel development site at 338 West 39th St in Manhattan The Greenwich, Conn, company bought the property from McSam Hotel Group The site sits between Eighth and Ninth avenues in...
Crain’s New York Business ELO Organization has paid $110 million, or $91067/sf, for the 120,790-square-foot office building at 15 West 47th St in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from a venture of the Sioni Group and Eli...
Dallas Morning News Draper and Kramer Inc has acquired the 121-unit Adriatica Senior Living property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 375 Adriatica Parkway, is next to the St...
Multi Housing News A venture of R&V Management and Wermers Properties have sold the 240-unit Enclave at Arrowhead apartment complex in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, Ariz, to an undisclosed buyer for $63 million, or $262,500/unit The two...
Macerich Co has injected $100 million of equity to pay down a $3005 million loan, provided by a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, against the Fashion District retail property in downtown Philadelphia The action means Macerich, of Santa...
Westcore has paid $201 million, or $5743/sf, for the 350,000-square-foot industrial park at 1515 Navy Drive in Stockton, Calif The San Diego investor bought the property from Klein Brothers Holdings of Stockton in a deal brokered by Colliers...
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has formed a venture with Madison International Realty to pursue industrial properties in infill locations The venture, which will be capitalized with $300 million of equity, is 20 percent owned by Plymouth Industrial, a...