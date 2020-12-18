Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Laxmi Hotels Group has filed plans to convert a vacant office building in Oxon Hill, Md, into a 100-room hotel The Charlotte, NC, hospitality company bought the property two years ago for about $4 million The five-story...
Baltimore Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to construct the 500-unit Elan Brewer’s Hill apartment property in Baltimore The project is part of the Collective at Canton mixed-use development Greystar bought the site...
Philadelphia Business Journal Six Acre Capital plans on constructing a 110-unit apartment property in Philadelphia The New York developer bought the project’s development site, at 1525 North American St, for $38 million from Streamline, a...
Bisnow A venture of the Donaldson Group, Declaration Partners and a fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $84 million, or $216,495/unit, for the 388-unit Fairmont Gardens Apartments in Annandale, Va Capital Investment Advisors of Alexandria, Va,...
Bisnow A venture of the IDI Group and Boosalis Properties is developing a mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va The development will be built in several phases during the next five to 10 years on a 19-acre site at the intersection of State Route 1 and...
Houston Business Journal PSS Industrial Group has signed a lease for 200,824 square feet in Houston The company, a supplier of maintenance, repair and operations supplies to the energy industry, will occupy its space at 10507 Ella Blvd in the Ella...
Dallas Business Journal Premier LogiTech has signed a long-term lease for 178,984 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The company, a provider of integrated technology and logistics solutions, is taking its space at...
Dallas Business Journal Manna Pro Products LLC has agreed to fully lease a 250,000-square-foot warehouse in West Dallas The Chesterfield, Mo, pet-food maker is taking its space at 4105 Rock Quarry Road, which is part of the Pinnacle Industrial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The practice of working from home that has become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a huge outflow of apartment renters from certain large cities in the United States, causing a...