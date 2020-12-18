Log In or Subscribe to read more
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has formed a venture with Madison International Realty to pursue industrial properties in infill locations The venture, which will be capitalized with $300 million of equity, is 20 percent owned by Plymouth Industrial, a...
Bell Partners has paid $1572 million for two apartment properties with a combined 420 units that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Westford, Mass The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the properties from the Hanover Co of...
Bisnow A venture of the Donaldson Group, Declaration Partners and a fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $84 million, or $216,495/unit, for the 388-unit Fairmont Gardens Apartments in Annandale, Va Capital Investment Advisors of Alexandria, Va,...
Rreef Property Trust has paid $1225 million, or $351,002/unit, for the 349-unit Maxwell on 66th apartment property in Phoenix The non-traded REIT bought the 11-building property, at 6611 East Mayo Blvd, from JLB Partners of Dallas in a deal brokered...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $62 million, or $8617/sf, for the Whitestown Distribution Center, a two-building industrial property with 719,486 square feet in Indianapolis The complex is comprised of the 440,056-sf building at 5102 East 500...
San Diego Business Journal Prism Multifamily Group has paid $235 million, or $183,593/unit, for the 128-unit Lakehouse Apartments in Lake Elsinore, Calif, midway between Los Angeles and San Diego The Toronto advisory firm purchased the property from...
A venture involving MC Real Estate Partners has paid $106 million, or $1,134/sf, for 1000 F St NW, a 93,465-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The New York investment manager, formed last year by Andy Nathan and Steve...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has sold three office buildings totaling 304,323 square feet in the Crossroads Business Park in Plantation, Fla, for $7842 million, or about $25769/sf C-III Capital Partners of Irving, Texas,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rosemurgy Properties has sold the 23Hundred retail center in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1018 million, or about $75587/sf A Miami company managed by Nicholas Mattos, Isabella Mattos and Richard G Toledo...