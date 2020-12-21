Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the distressed $627 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall outside of Minneapolis The Great Neck, NY, company paid a total of $20 million for the loan, which was securitized through GS...
Commercial Observer BEB Capital and Winter Properties have filed separate lawsuits in Manhattan Supreme Court against Knotel Inc, claiming the real estate services company has failed to pay nearly $2 million in rent at two Manhattan office buildings...
Crain’s New York Business GC Realty Advisors has filed plans to convert its 174-unit Tillary hotel in Brooklyn, NY, into residential condominium units The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in the Southern District of New York,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT has sold two office buildings with 343,885 square feet in the Washington, DC, area for $1065 million The company sold the 136,540-sf building at 1227 25th St NW in Washington for $535...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan has provided $705 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by 601W Cos, of a 95 percent stake in 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan, which has a seven-year term, is...
Davlyn Investments has paid $95 million, or nearly $348,000/unit for the 273-unit Terraces at Highland Reserve apartment property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Roseville, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the 18-year-old property,...
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp has paid $733 million, or $15024/sf, for the 487,900-square-foot industrial building at 8341 Industrial Parkway in Plain City, Ohio The Holmdel, NJ, REIT purchased the property from 42 Real Estate of Dallas,...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group, Big Cypress Capital and Abacus Capital has paid $173 million, or about $45170/sf, for a 38,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC LPA Urban sold the property, a former...
Charlotte Business Journal The venture of Housing Impact Fund and Ascent Housing has bought the Lake Mist Apartments, with 144 units in Charlotte, NC, for $185 million, or about $128,472/unit Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC, sold the...