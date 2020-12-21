Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group, Big Cypress Capital and Abacus Capital has paid $173 million, or about $45170/sf, for a 38,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC LPA Urban sold the property, a former...
Charlotte Business Journal The venture of Housing Impact Fund and Ascent Housing has bought the Lake Mist Apartments, with 144 units in Charlotte, NC, for $185 million, or about $128,472/unit Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC, sold the...
An affiliate of STAG Industrial Inc has paid $1455 million, or $14127/sf, for the 102,994-square-foot industrial property at 8175 Jefferson Highway in Maple Grove, Minn, a suburb of Minneapolis The Boston REIT purchased the property from a...
Dallas CityBizList A venture led by CrowdStreet Inc, a Portland, Ore,-based crowdfunding platform, has provided $1696 million of equity against Ozark Villas, a 670-bed student-housing property in Fayetteville, Ark JLL Capital Markets arranged the...
Dallas CityBizList REEP Equity has bought Chartwell Court, a 243-unit apartment property in Houston The San Antonio real estate investment firm bought the complex, at 15100 Ella Blvd, from National Asset Services, a Los Angeles real estate investor...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has lined up a $31 million construction loan for the development of a mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer obtained the financing from 3650 REIT, a Miami-based alternative lender The...
Multi Housing News Western Wealth Capital has paid $54 million, or $170,886/unit, for the 316-unit Mod Apartments in Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager acquired the property, at 2222 West Beardsley Road, from Tides Equities...
Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 81 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties it owned through its Cabot Industrial Core Fund for $875 million to AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets The sale marks the first portfolio sale for...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $902 million for two apartment properties with a total of 560 units in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the properties from Bascom Arizona Ventures It paid $477 million, or $165,625/unit, for...