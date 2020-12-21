Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has acquired the former 102-room Americana hotel in Arlington, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from the Green family JBG Smith did not disclose what it paid for the property, but it...
Commercial Observer Comstock plans on constructing a mixed-use project in downtown Herndon, Va The Washington, DC, developer is working on the project in a public-private partnership with the town of Herndon The development will have 273 apartment...
Commercial Observer BEB Capital and Winter Properties have filed separate lawsuits in Manhattan Supreme Court against Knotel Inc, claiming the real estate services company has failed to pay nearly $2 million in rent at two Manhattan office buildings...
Crain’s New York Business GC Realty Advisors has filed plans to convert its 174-unit Tillary hotel in Brooklyn, NY, into residential condominium units The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in the Southern District of New York,...
REBusiness Online Gantry Inc has arranged $434 million in financing under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 223(f) program for the 220-unit CreekBridge Village Apartments in Salinas, Calif The San Francisco lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NorthMarq has originated $2705 million of Freddie Mac financing against five apartment properties with 1,604 units in Jacksonville, Fla, owned by Fort Family Investments The financing is comprised of five...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan has provided $705 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by 601W Cos, of a 95 percent stake in 410 Tenth Ave, a 636,044-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan, which has a seven-year term, is...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $114 million of financing against Pennant Park, a six-building office complex with 760,000 square feet in Atlanta’s northwestern submarket The property, the former Interstate North Office Park, is owned by...
Triangle Business Journal Crescent Communities is starting work this month on NOVEL, a 320-unit luxury apartment property in Cary, NC The four-building property is being built on 14 acres at 1708 Petty Farm Road Its first units are slated for...