Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...
RENTVcom Embarcadero Capital Partners has secured $224 million of mortgage financing for Campus 56, a 51,400-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The loan was provided by Rialto Capital Management and arranged by CBRE Embarcadero, a San...
Dallas CityBizList A venture led by CrowdStreet Inc, a Portland, Ore,-based crowdfunding platform, has provided $1696 million of equity against Ozark Villas, a 670-bed student-housing property in Fayetteville, Ark JLL Capital Markets arranged the...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has lined up a $31 million construction loan for the development of a mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer obtained the financing from 3650 REIT, a Miami-based alternative lender The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $382 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 304-unit 79 West Apartments in Panama City Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York, to...
Macerich Co has injected $100 million of equity to pay down a $3005 million loan, provided by a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, against the Fashion District retail property in downtown Philadelphia The action means Macerich, of Santa...
Bell Partners has paid $1572 million for two apartment properties with a combined 420 units that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Westford, Mass The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the properties from the Hanover Co of...
Knighthead Funding has provided $273 million of financing for the construction of the Views at Chase Creek, a 228-unit apartment property in Huntsville, Ala The property, at 248 Old Glory Road, is being developed by Chase Creek Holdings of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is building a 315-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood The developer recently paid $76 million for the project’s 36-acre development site, which is next to...