Commercial Observer BEB Capital and Winter Properties have filed separate lawsuits in Manhattan Supreme Court against Knotel Inc, claiming the real estate services company has failed to pay nearly $2 million in rent at two Manhattan office buildings...
Crain’s New York Business GC Realty Advisors has filed plans to convert its 174-unit Tillary hotel in Brooklyn, NY, into residential condominium units The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in the Southern District of New York,...
REBusiness Online Gantry Inc has arranged $434 million in financing under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 223(f) program for the 220-unit CreekBridge Village Apartments in Salinas, Calif The San Francisco lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NorthMarq has originated $2705 million of Freddie Mac financing against five apartment properties with 1,604 units in Jacksonville, Fla, owned by Fort Family Investments The financing is comprised of five...
Dwight Capital has provided $445 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 220 financing program for the redevelopment of part of the First National Center building in Oklahoma City The 33-story...
Commercial Observer Hammes Partners has paid $105 million, or $40572/sf, for a pair of office buildings with 258,800 square feet in Great Neck, NY The Milwaukee investment manager bought the properties from Schmergel Enterprises Altman Warwick...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $114 million of financing against Pennant Park, a six-building office complex with 760,000 square feet in Atlanta’s northwestern submarket The property, the former Interstate North Office Park, is owned by...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $895 million of construction financing for the development of the Harrison Yards mixed-use project in Harrison, NJ The transit-oriented project is being developed in two phases by Eastone Equities LLC of...