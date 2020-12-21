Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the distressed $627 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall outside of Minneapolis The Great Neck, NY, company paid a total of $20 million for the loan, which was securitized through GS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington REIT has sold two office buildings with 343,885 square feet in the Washington, DC, area for $1065 million The company sold the 136,540-sf building at 1227 25th St NW in Washington for $535...
Commercial Observer Hammes Partners has paid $105 million, or $40572/sf, for a pair of office buildings with 258,800 square feet in Great Neck, NY The Milwaukee investment manager bought the properties from Schmergel Enterprises Altman Warwick...
Davlyn Investments has paid $95 million, or nearly $348,000/unit for the 273-unit Terraces at Highland Reserve apartment property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Roseville, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the 18-year-old property,...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group, Big Cypress Capital and Abacus Capital has paid $173 million, or about $45170/sf, for a 38,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC LPA Urban sold the property, a former...
Charlotte Business Journal The venture of Housing Impact Fund and Ascent Housing has bought the Lake Mist Apartments, with 144 units in Charlotte, NC, for $185 million, or about $128,472/unit Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC, sold the...
An affiliate of STAG Industrial Inc has paid $1455 million, or $14127/sf, for the 102,994-square-foot industrial property at 8175 Jefferson Highway in Maple Grove, Minn, a suburb of Minneapolis The Boston REIT purchased the property from a...
Dallas CityBizList REEP Equity has bought Chartwell Court, a 243-unit apartment property in Houston The San Antonio real estate investment firm bought the complex, at 15100 Ella Blvd, from National Asset Services, a Los Angeles real estate investor...
Dallas CityBizList BHVA Real Estate Holdings has bought a three-building industrial property totaling 105,664 square feet at 320, 322 and 324 Riley Road in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas NAI Partners brokered the sale for the seller, 14800...