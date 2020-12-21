Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $895 million of construction financing for the development of the Harrison Yards mixed-use project in Harrison, NJ The transit-oriented project is being developed in two phases by Eastone Equities LLC of...
Dallas CityBizList A venture led by CrowdStreet Inc, a Portland, Ore,-based crowdfunding platform, has provided $1696 million of equity against Ozark Villas, a 670-bed student-housing property in Fayetteville, Ark JLL Capital Markets arranged the...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has lined up a $31 million construction loan for the development of a mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer obtained the financing from 3650 REIT, a Miami-based alternative lender The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $382 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 304-unit 79 West Apartments in Panama City Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York, to...
Multi Housing News Western Wealth Capital has paid $54 million, or $170,886/unit, for the 316-unit Mod Apartments in Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager acquired the property, at 2222 West Beardsley Road, from Tides Equities...
Multi Housing News A venture of R&V Management and Wermers Properties have sold the 240-unit Enclave at Arrowhead apartment complex in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, Ariz, to an undisclosed buyer for $63 million, or $262,500/unit The two...
Macerich Co has injected $100 million of equity to pay down a $3005 million loan, provided by a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, against the Fashion District retail property in downtown Philadelphia The action means Macerich, of Santa...
Bell Partners has paid $1572 million for two apartment properties with a combined 420 units that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Westford, Mass The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the properties from the Hanover Co of...