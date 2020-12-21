Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $895 million of construction financing for the development of the Harrison Yards mixed-use project in Harrison, NJ The transit-oriented project is being developed in two phases by Eastone Equities LLC of...
RENTVcom Embarcadero Capital Partners has secured $224 million of mortgage financing for Campus 56, a 51,400-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The loan was provided by Rialto Capital Management and arranged by CBRE Embarcadero, a San...
Dallas CityBizList REEP Equity has bought Chartwell Court, a 243-unit apartment property in Houston The San Antonio real estate investment firm bought the complex, at 15100 Ella Blvd, from National Asset Services, a Los Angeles real estate investor...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has lined up a $31 million construction loan for the development of a mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer obtained the financing from 3650 REIT, a Miami-based alternative lender The...
Dallas CityBizList BHVA Real Estate Holdings has bought a three-building industrial property totaling 105,664 square feet at 320, 322 and 324 Riley Road in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas NAI Partners brokered the sale for the seller, 14800...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $382 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 304-unit 79 West Apartments in Panama City Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York, to...
Dallas Morning News Duke Realty Corp has filed plans to develop a distribution building with more than 430,000 square feet in Wilmer, Texas, about 35 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Indianapolis REIT is developing...
Dallas Morning News Draper and Kramer Inc has acquired the 121-unit Adriatica Senior Living property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 375 Adriatica Parkway, is next to the St...