Triangle Business Journal Crescent Communities is starting work this month on NOVEL, a 320-unit luxury apartment property in Cary, NC The four-building property is being built on 14 acres at 1708 Petty Farm Road Its first units are slated for...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hyperion Group and Winter Properties has been approved to build a 17-story apartment building in West Palm Beach, Fla The project is being built on 139 acres at 350 South Austrian Ave It will have 421...
Charlotte Business Journal The venture of Housing Impact Fund and Ascent Housing has bought the Lake Mist Apartments, with 144 units in Charlotte, NC, for $185 million, or about $128,472/unit Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC, sold the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZOM Living has lined up $253 million of construction financing for the development of Azola South Tampa, a 214-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla Hancock Whitney Bank was the lender ZOM, an Orlando, Fla, developer, is...
An affiliate of STAG Industrial Inc has paid $1455 million, or $14127/sf, for the 102,994-square-foot industrial property at 8175 Jefferson Highway in Maple Grove, Minn, a suburb of Minneapolis The Boston REIT purchased the property from a...
Dallas CityBizList REEP Equity has bought Chartwell Court, a 243-unit apartment property in Houston The San Antonio real estate investment firm bought the complex, at 15100 Ella Blvd, from National Asset Services, a Los Angeles real estate investor...
Dallas CityBizList BHVA Real Estate Holdings has bought a three-building industrial property totaling 105,664 square feet at 320, 322 and 324 Riley Road in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas NAI Partners brokered the sale for the seller, 14800...
Multi Housing News Western Wealth Capital has paid $54 million, or $170,886/unit, for the 316-unit Mod Apartments in Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager acquired the property, at 2222 West Beardsley Road, from Tides Equities...
Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 81 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties it owned through its Cabot Industrial Core Fund for $875 million to AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets The sale marks the first portfolio sale for...