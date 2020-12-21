Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the distressed $627 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall outside of Minneapolis The Great Neck, NY, company paid a total of $20 million for the loan, which was securitized through GS...
Commercial Observer Hammes Partners has paid $105 million, or $40572/sf, for a pair of office buildings with 258,800 square feet in Great Neck, NY The Milwaukee investment manager bought the properties from Schmergel Enterprises Altman Warwick...
Davlyn Investments has paid $95 million, or nearly $348,000/unit for the 273-unit Terraces at Highland Reserve apartment property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Roseville, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the 18-year-old property,...
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp has paid $733 million, or $15024/sf, for the 487,900-square-foot industrial building at 8341 Industrial Parkway in Plain City, Ohio The Holmdel, NJ, REIT purchased the property from 42 Real Estate of Dallas,...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group, Big Cypress Capital and Abacus Capital has paid $173 million, or about $45170/sf, for a 38,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC LPA Urban sold the property, a former...
Charlotte Business Journal The venture of Housing Impact Fund and Ascent Housing has bought the Lake Mist Apartments, with 144 units in Charlotte, NC, for $185 million, or about $128,472/unit Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC, sold the...
An affiliate of STAG Industrial Inc has paid $1455 million, or $14127/sf, for the 102,994-square-foot industrial property at 8175 Jefferson Highway in Maple Grove, Minn, a suburb of Minneapolis The Boston REIT purchased the property from a...
Dallas CityBizList REEP Equity has bought Chartwell Court, a 243-unit apartment property in Houston The San Antonio real estate investment firm bought the complex, at 15100 Ella Blvd, from National Asset Services, a Los Angeles real estate investor...
Dallas CityBizList BHVA Real Estate Holdings has bought a three-building industrial property totaling 105,664 square feet at 320, 322 and 324 Riley Road in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas NAI Partners brokered the sale for the seller, 14800...