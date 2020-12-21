Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Crescent Communities is starting work this month on NOVEL, a 320-unit luxury apartment property in Cary, NC The four-building property is being built on 14 acres at 1708 Petty Farm Road Its first units are slated for...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hyperion Group and Winter Properties has been approved to build a 17-story apartment building in West Palm Beach, Fla The project is being built on 139 acres at 350 South Austrian Ave It will have 421...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group, Big Cypress Capital and Abacus Capital has paid $173 million, or about $45170/sf, for a 38,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC LPA Urban sold the property, a former...
Charlotte Business Journal The venture of Housing Impact Fund and Ascent Housing has bought the Lake Mist Apartments, with 144 units in Charlotte, NC, for $185 million, or about $128,472/unit Southwood Realty of Gastonia, NC, sold the...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $895 million of construction financing for the development of the Harrison Yards mixed-use project in Harrison, NJ The transit-oriented project is being developed in two phases by Eastone Equities LLC of...
RENTVcom Embarcadero Capital Partners has secured $224 million of mortgage financing for Campus 56, a 51,400-square-foot office property in Los Angeles The loan was provided by Rialto Capital Management and arranged by CBRE Embarcadero, a San...
Dallas CityBizList A venture led by CrowdStreet Inc, a Portland, Ore,-based crowdfunding platform, has provided $1696 million of equity against Ozark Villas, a 670-bed student-housing property in Fayetteville, Ark JLL Capital Markets arranged the...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has lined up a $31 million construction loan for the development of a mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer obtained the financing from 3650 REIT, a Miami-based alternative lender The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $382 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 304-unit 79 West Apartments in Panama City Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Beachwold Residential of New York, to...