Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Starlight US Multi-Family has paid $773 million, or about $240,810/unit, for LaVie South Park, a 321-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC An affiliate of UBS Realty Investors LLC sold the property, which...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...
Dallas Business Journal Lovett Commercial is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in Dallas The Houston developer has proposed building the industrial property near the northwest corner of Singleton Boulevard and Norwich...
The Brookview Cos has paid $54 million, or $173,076/unit, for the 312-unit Apex on Preston luxury apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Tampa, Fla, apartment specialist purchased the property, at 11602 Apex View Drive, from Waypoint Real Estate...
The Real Deal RFR Holding, which owes $900,000 in ground lease payments at the Gramercy Park hotel in Manhattan, may lose control of the 185-room property The estate of Sol Goldman, which owns the land beneath the hotel, indicated that it would...
The Real Deal Carmine Ltd has paid $95 million, or $688,406/unit, for the 138-unit apartment property at 1 Christopher St in Manhattan’s West Village area The European family office bought the 16-story building from the Silber family, which...
Commercial Observer Related Cos has acquired a 50 percent stake in Boston’s Innovation & Design Building in a deal that values the property at $710 million, or $50714/sf The New York company bought the stake from Jamestown, an Atlanta...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $938 million for a portfolio of six industrial properties with 464,415 square feet in Vernon, Calif, which is just south of downtown Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT bought the portfolio from Gautier Land Co in...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the distressed $627 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall outside of Minneapolis The Great Neck, NY, company paid a total of $20 million for the loan, which was securitized through GS...