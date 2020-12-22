Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...
Dallas Business Journal Lovett Commercial is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in Dallas The Houston developer has proposed building the industrial property near the northwest corner of Singleton Boulevard and Norwich...
The Brookview Cos has paid $54 million, or $173,076/unit, for the 312-unit Apex on Preston luxury apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Tampa, Fla, apartment specialist purchased the property, at 11602 Apex View Drive, from Waypoint Real Estate...
Nashville Business Journal Ashford Hospitality Trust is offering for sale the 673-room Renaissance Nashville hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn Hodges Ward Elliott of Atlanta has been tapped to market the property, at 611 Commerce St, which was built...
The Real Deal A venture of Brookfield Property Partners, China Investment Corp and AEW Capital Management has secured $835 million of financing against One New York Plaza, a 26 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Wells Fargo, Goldman...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has acquired the former 102-room Americana hotel in Arlington, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from the Green family JBG Smith did not disclose what it paid for the property, but it...
Commercial Observer Comstock plans on constructing a mixed-use project in downtown Herndon, Va The Washington, DC, developer is working on the project in a public-private partnership with the town of Herndon The development will have 273 apartment...
Commercial Observer BEB Capital and Winter Properties have filed separate lawsuits in Manhattan Supreme Court against Knotel Inc, claiming the real estate services company has failed to pay nearly $2 million in rent at two Manhattan office buildings...
Crain’s New York Business GC Realty Advisors has filed plans to convert its 174-unit Tillary hotel in Brooklyn, NY, into residential condominium units The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week in the Southern District of New York,...