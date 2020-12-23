Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Charlotte Business Journal Rockefeller Group has started construction on the two-building Stateline77 industrial project, with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The property is being developed...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $716 million of financing against the Katy 90 Fulfillment Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property leased to Amazoncom Inc in Brookshire, Texas, some 30 miles west of Houston The property,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $822 million of financing against the 250-unit Watermark apartment property that’s being developed in the Reseda area of Los Angeles The property, at 6625 Reseda Blvd, is being developed by a venture...
Philadelphia Business Journal DH Property Holdings is planning to develop a 733,800-square-foot industrial project along the Delaware River in Philadelphia The New York company recently acquired the project’s 67-acre development site, at 5000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $402 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The loan has a seven-year term and...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Starlight US Multi-Family has paid $773 million, or about $240,810/unit, for LaVie South Park, a 321-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC An affiliate of UBS Realty Investors LLC sold the property, which...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...
Dallas Business Journal Lovett Commercial is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in Dallas The Houston developer has proposed building the industrial property near the northwest corner of Singleton Boulevard and Norwich...