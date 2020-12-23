Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $822 million of financing against the 250-unit Watermark apartment property that’s being developed in the Reseda area of Los Angeles The property, at 6625 Reseda Blvd, is being developed by a venture...
Philadelphia Business Journal DH Property Holdings is planning to develop a 733,800-square-foot industrial project along the Delaware River in Philadelphia The New York company recently acquired the project’s 67-acre development site, at 5000...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Starlight US Multi-Family has paid $773 million, or about $240,810/unit, for LaVie South Park, a 321-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC An affiliate of UBS Realty Investors LLC sold the property, which...
Dallas Business Journal Lovett Commercial is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in Dallas The Houston developer has proposed building the industrial property near the northwest corner of Singleton Boulevard and Norwich...
Nashville Business Journal Ashford Hospitality Trust is offering for sale the 673-room Renaissance Nashville hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn Hodges Ward Elliott of Atlanta has been tapped to market the property, at 611 Commerce St, which was built...
A venture of Marquette Cos and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has secured a $378 million construction loan for its planned renovation of the Medical Center Apartments, a 272-unit building in Chicago Associated Bank provided the loan Marquette, of...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has acquired the former 102-room Americana hotel in Arlington, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from the Green family JBG Smith did not disclose what it paid for the property, but it...
Commercial Observer Comstock plans on constructing a mixed-use project in downtown Herndon, Va The Washington, DC, developer is working on the project in a public-private partnership with the town of Herndon The development will have 273 apartment...