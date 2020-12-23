Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $822 million of financing against the 250-unit Watermark apartment property that’s being developed in the Reseda area of Los Angeles The property, at 6625 Reseda Blvd, is being developed by a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $402 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The loan has a seven-year term and...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...
The Brookview Cos has paid $54 million, or $173,076/unit, for the 312-unit Apex on Preston luxury apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Tampa, Fla, apartment specialist purchased the property, at 11602 Apex View Drive, from Waypoint Real Estate...
Nashville Business Journal Ashford Hospitality Trust is offering for sale the 673-room Renaissance Nashville hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn Hodges Ward Elliott of Atlanta has been tapped to market the property, at 611 Commerce St, which was built...
The Real Deal A venture of Brookfield Property Partners, China Investment Corp and AEW Capital Management has secured $835 million of financing against One New York Plaza, a 26 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Wells Fargo, Goldman...
A venture of Marquette Cos and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has secured a $378 million construction loan for its planned renovation of the Medical Center Apartments, a 272-unit building in Chicago Associated Bank provided the loan Marquette, of...